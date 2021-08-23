The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)
A four-step journey for your personal transformation.
You will discover:
• The patterns of your life
• New life models
• Ways to increase faith in yourself, others and Life
• Ability to develop greater fulfilment in your relationships and in your life
• Ways to learn about and apply the universal laws to make them consciously work for you
• How to create from your higher self vs your ego self
• Ways to heal deep emotional wounds which block/push away manifestations
• How to apply mindfulness to your life situation and relationships
• Different creative and passive meditation practices
• Ways to let go and surrender to Life
With Beatrice Carafa, meditation & mindfulness instructor and professional coach
www.beatricecarafa.com
General Info
