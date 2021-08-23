The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)

A four-step journey for your personal transformation.

You will discover:

• The patterns of your life

• New life models

• Ways to increase faith in yourself, others and Life

• Ability to develop greater fulfilment in your relationships and in your life

• Ways to learn about and apply the universal laws to make them consciously work for you

• How to create from your higher self vs your ego self

• Ways to heal deep emotional wounds which block/push away manifestations

• How to apply mindfulness to your life situation and relationships

• Different creative and passive meditation practices

• Ways to let go and surrender to Life

With Beatrice Carafa, meditation & mindfulness instructor and professional coach

www.beatricecarafa.com

General Info

Price info €150/month
Email address bea.carafa@gmail.com
