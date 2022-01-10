Qualified ESL Teacher for Preschool

Prestigious school in X Municipio Rome - Casal Palocco - is looking for a qualified ESL teacher for co-presence in a 3yo class. Mon through Friday 5 hrs per day (25hr per week) in the morning. REGULAR STATE CONTRACT.

Please send CV to gabrysem@gmail.com

General Info

Email address gabrysem@gmail.com
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
