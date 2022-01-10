Qualified ESL Teacher for Preschool
Prestigious school in X Municipio Rome - Casal Palocco - is looking for a qualified ESL teacher for co-presence in a 3yo class. Mon through Friday 5 hrs per day (25hr per week) in the morning. REGULAR STATE CONTRACT.
Please send CV to gabrysem@gmail.com
