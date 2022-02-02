NEW Rome Guide Book for 2022

103 OTHER ADVENTURES IN AND AROUND ROME - BEYOND THE BIGGIES LIKE THE COLOSSEUM, THE PANTHEON, AND THE VATICAN.

By Bill Richards and Silvia Prosperi (Published by Rumble Books).

Ready to take a deeper dive into your discovery of Rome? Beyond the most famous sites, countless adventures await. History tells a unique story around every corner, and astounding countryside scenery is within easy reach. The first section of this book explores over 2,500 years of history, from Etruscan villages to ancient Rome, the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and the post-unification era. The second section guides you on artistic adventures, with chapters on the classics, modern art, and music. Get outside in the third section of the book, with visits to local hill towns, tastes of specialty food and wine, hiking, and other outdoor thrills. The final section explores aquatic adventures, including fantastic sea beaches, raging rivers, and so many lakes. Packed with insightful ideas to enrich every outing and fun facts to amaze even the locals, plus all the logistical details you need, this book will enable and inspire you to see Rome like never before!

Buy it now on Amazon.it (https://amzn.to/3Ivu7dj).

