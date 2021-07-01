Free Podcasts on Rome

I’m a retired college prof who lived in Rome for a decade but was too busy to study the city properly. Now I’ve spent a few years learning what I should have known before, and I’m publishing the results in a podcast series titled “Get Ready for Rome.”

The podcasts won’t interest you if you just want the basic names and dates, but if you’d like to consider a narrative that organizes Rome’s monuments, works of art, and important moments, thus bringing them into conversations with one another, you might find my efforts engaging.

It’s all a labor of love, so everything is free and without advertisements. The podcasts are available on all distributors, including Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and Stitcher. Just search “Get Ready for Rome.”

There is also an associated website by the same name, and on it is an interactive map of Rome with pins that show the location of the sites addressed by the podcasts.

Find it at https://getreadyforrome.com/podcast/map-of-podcasts/.

General Info

Price info Free

