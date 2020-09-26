Get to Know Rome

I’m a retired college prof who lived in Rome but was too busy to study the city properly. Now I’ve spent a few years learning what I should have known before, and I’m publishing it on a website and in podcasts.

The pods are available on all distributors, including Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and Stitcher. Find them also at this website: https://getreadyforrome.com/podcasts/recent-podcasts/

The goal of Get Ready for Rome is to develop a narrative that helps to organize Rome’s overwhelming number of monuments, works of art, and important moments, thus making them more comprehensible and memorable. See GetReadyforRome dot Com for more!

General Info

Price info Free
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72165
Previous article English Teacher
Next article Designer Resale Website Needs Intern

RELATED ARTICLES

ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA
Travel

ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA

Best Pizza Making Food Tour in Rome
Travel

Best Pizza Making Food Tour in Rome

Best Food Tour in Rome, Italy
Travel

Best Food Tour in Rome, Italy

Umbria Bike and Slow Food gate-away
Travel

Umbria Bike and Slow Food gate-away

Travel + Relocation Advice from a Local
Travel

Travel + Relocation Advice from a Local

Cinque terre shore excursions | Rome shore excursion | Shore Excursions In Italy
Travel

Cinque terre shore excursions | Rome shore excursion | Shore Excursions In Italy

13 May - Rome Expats: Day Trip Castle Climbing Adventures in Bracciano
Travel

13 May - Rome Expats: Day Trip Castle Climbing Adventures in Bracciano

Leg IT! Rome. Free guided walking tours of Rome with native English speaking guides.
Travel

Leg IT! Rome. Free guided walking tours of Rome with native English speaking guides.

Selling Mercedes S350 4matic
Travel

Selling Mercedes S350 4matic

Best Ski Resort in Livigno
Travel

Best Ski Resort in Livigno

Mindful Walks and Retreats
Travel

Mindful Walks and Retreats

MAROCCO SICUREZZA
Travel

MAROCCO SICUREZZA

Tour in Marocco
Travel

Tour in Marocco

Marrakech Escursioni
Travel

Marrakech Escursioni

MERCEDES FOR SALE
Travel

MERCEDES FOR SALE