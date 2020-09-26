Get to Know Rome

I’m a retired college prof who lived in Rome but was too busy to study the city properly. Now I’ve spent a few years learning what I should have known before, and I’m publishing it on a website and in podcasts.
The pods are available on all distributors, including Apple, Amazon, Spotify, and Stitcher. Find them also at this website: https://getreadyforrome.com/podcasts/recent-podcasts/
The goal of Get Ready for Rome is to develop a narrative that helps to organize Rome’s overwhelming number of monuments, works of art, and important moments, thus making them more comprehensible and memorable. See GetReadyforRome dot Com for more!
