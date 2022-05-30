English Language Yoga Retreat in Sicily!

INDULGE YOUR SENSES IN SICILY YOGA + WELLNESS RETREAT

JULY 9-16, 2022

Join Laura Talafer and Rachel Zitin for an unforgettable week of yoga, wellness and nourishment at Danena, Sicily near Noto!

This all-inclusive retreat is set in the middle of the Sicilian countryside in a restored farmhouse that boasts an indoor and outdoor yoga shala, infinity pool, outdoor and indoor dining space and plenty of open space to relax. The centre, Danena, specialized in hosting memorable yoga retreats with attention to detail in a relaxed atmosphere. Located just 15-minutes drive from the Sea, you get the best of both worlds: the Sicilian sea and the idyllic countryside.

Daily activities include:

- Morning meditation and pranayama (breath work) followed by fresh fruits, tea, coffee

- Energizing Vinyasa Flow

- Hearty plant-based brunch

- FREE TIME to enjoy the beautiful surrounding areas of Vendicari beach, Ortigia, Marzamemmi and more

- Evening movement practice

- Vegetarian or Pescatarian dinner

AND a cooking class and magical wine-tasting dinner "under the stars" with transport included

DOES NOT INCLUDE:

- Transfer to/from the location

- Additional free time activities

- Meals or snacks outside the ones provided

- Optional massage

Visit lauratalafer.com/sicily2022 for more information or email indulgeyogaretreat@gmail.com

We can't wait to see you there!