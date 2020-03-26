Best Pizza Making Food Tour in Rome

Learn to make pasta like a real Italian gonna with this wonderfully fun and hands-on pasta making experience. In this fun class you will be taught the secrets of Italian cuisine by an experienced local chef. You can then take your new-found skills back home with you and astound your friends and family in the kitchen by Monti Pizza Food Tour in rome.

Know more: https://montifoodtour.com/pasta-making-food-tour-rome/

General Info

Address Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Best Pizza Making Food Tour in Rome

Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Best Food Tour in Rome, Italy
Travel

Best Food Tour in Rome, Italy

Umbria Bike and Slow Food gate-away
Travel

Umbria Bike and Slow Food gate-away

Travel + Relocation Advice from a Local
Travel

Travel + Relocation Advice from a Local

Cinque terre shore excursions | Rome shore excursion | Shore Excursions In Italy
Travel

Cinque terre shore excursions | Rome shore excursion | Shore Excursions In Italy

13 May - Rome Expats: Day Trip Castle Climbing Adventures in Bracciano
Travel

13 May - Rome Expats: Day Trip Castle Climbing Adventures in Bracciano

Leg IT! Rome. Free guided walking tours of Rome with native English speaking guides.
Travel

Leg IT! Rome. Free guided walking tours of Rome with native English speaking guides.

Selling Mercedes S350 4matic
Travel

Selling Mercedes S350 4matic

Best Ski Resort in Livigno
Travel

Best Ski Resort in Livigno

Mindful Walks and Retreats
Travel

Mindful Walks and Retreats

MAROCCO SICUREZZA
Travel

MAROCCO SICUREZZA

Tour in Marocco
Travel

Tour in Marocco

Marrakech Escursioni
Travel

Marrakech Escursioni

MERCEDES FOR SALE
Travel

MERCEDES FOR SALE

Gorilla trekking safari to Uganda
Travel

Gorilla trekking safari to Uganda

RIO - OLYMPIC GAMES
Travel

RIO - OLYMPIC GAMES