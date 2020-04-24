ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA

Maximus Tours and VaticanTour.com is proud to offer the original and best priced Semi Private Vatican Highlights Tour available!

With more than 2000 years of Art, History and Religion, there is no better way to explore the Vatican than with our professional English speaking guides.

Book the best Vatican city tours to ensure "great first class service with an exciting guide", who you can understand!

Visit all of the must sees of the Vatican Museums, Sistine Chapel, Room's of Raphael and St. Peter's Basilica on a 3 hour all-in-one tour.

Don't miss out on one of the world's most popular and interesting destinations by joining a large group tour.

Don't wait until the last minute to book as spaces are limited! Reserve now with all inclusive rates only at https://www.vaticantour.com/vatican-city-tour-3-hour-semi-private.

General Info

Price info 59€
Image Gallery
1 of 3
ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA - image 1
ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA - image 1
ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA - image 2
ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA - image 2
ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA - image 3
ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA - image 3
ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA - image 1
ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA - image 2
ALL-IN-ONE VATICAN TOUR : VATICAN MUSEUMS, SISTINE CHAPEL & ST. PETER'S BASILICA - image 3

RELATED ARTICLES

Best Pizza Making Food Tour in Rome
Travel

Best Pizza Making Food Tour in Rome

Best Food Tour in Rome, Italy
Travel

Best Food Tour in Rome, Italy

Umbria Bike and Slow Food gate-away
Travel

Umbria Bike and Slow Food gate-away

Travel + Relocation Advice from a Local
Travel

Travel + Relocation Advice from a Local

Cinque terre shore excursions | Rome shore excursion | Shore Excursions In Italy
Travel

Cinque terre shore excursions | Rome shore excursion | Shore Excursions In Italy

13 May - Rome Expats: Day Trip Castle Climbing Adventures in Bracciano
Travel

13 May - Rome Expats: Day Trip Castle Climbing Adventures in Bracciano

Leg IT! Rome. Free guided walking tours of Rome with native English speaking guides.
Travel

Leg IT! Rome. Free guided walking tours of Rome with native English speaking guides.

Selling Mercedes S350 4matic
Travel

Selling Mercedes S350 4matic

Best Ski Resort in Livigno
Travel

Best Ski Resort in Livigno

Mindful Walks and Retreats
Travel

Mindful Walks and Retreats

MAROCCO SICUREZZA
Travel

MAROCCO SICUREZZA

Tour in Marocco
Travel

Tour in Marocco

Marrakech Escursioni
Travel

Marrakech Escursioni

MERCEDES FOR SALE
Travel

MERCEDES FOR SALE

Gorilla trekking safari to Uganda
Travel

Gorilla trekking safari to Uganda