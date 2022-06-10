Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022

Come with us to Croatia in August

Departure from Giulianova (Teramo) easily accessible by car and with ample parking facilities!

WHEB

13/20 August

20/27 August

27 August / 3 September.

Possibility of combining 2 consecutive weeks. Departures from Saturday to Saturday.

NAVIGATION AREA Croatia Kornati Islands, Kornati National Park, Sibenik, Skradin. The itinerary we propose includes a night crossing towards the Kornati (According to the duration of the holiday: Dugi Otok, Zut, Piskera, Ravni Zakan…). South-west route to "civilization": Katina, Sibenik Skradin, Krka Park, Primosten, Rogoznica.

BOAT Bavaria 44

HOLIDAY MOOD: nature, culture and relaxation. Our vacabza is ideal for groups / families even with children (our boat is equipped with protective nets and devices for the safety of children on board) or small pets or for novice drivers / enthusiasts who want to "steal with their eyes "and use the holiday not only to relax in the sun but also as a learning opportunity.

CONTACTS Tel / whatsapp Mari 3471598447

thesailingside@gmail.com

General Info

Price info BOARDING CONDITIONS € 4500 for the whole boat for a week 6/7 people max + crew. € 8000 for the whole boat for 2 weeks 6/7 people max + crew.
Email address thesailingside@gmail.com
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 1
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 1
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 2
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 2
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 3
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 3
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 4
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 4
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 1
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 2
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 3
Kornati Islands Sailing Tour - Croatia August 2022 - image 4
Previous article Bilingue :Collaborazioni per traduzioni, revisioni, ghostwriting

