Native English speaker babysitter needed

We are looking for a native English speaker to help with a young girl of 11 years old 4 days a week between 2 pm and 7pm (20 hours/week in total).

The girl is fluent in English, the nanny would have to assist her in daily activities and have regular conversations in English with her.

The candidate could start as of September, a part time contract will be provided.

RELATED ARTICLES

JCU Residence Director
Jobs vacant

JCU Residence Director

JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator
Jobs vacant

JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator

MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER

Mother tongue teacher wanted
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue teacher wanted

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE classes - Maths, Physics, Latin, English

English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny
Jobs vacant

English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny

Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)
Jobs vacant

Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)

Qualified English Teachers for Children - City Centre
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers for Children - City Centre

Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position
Jobs vacant

Greenwood Garden School - ESL English teaching position

Tour Operator is Looking for Young English-Speaking People to Promote Tours
Jobs vacant

Tour Operator is Looking for Young English-Speaking People to Promote Tours

Maths Teacher for SAT
Jobs vacant

Maths Teacher for SAT

Marymount International School is seeking
Jobs vacant

Marymount International School is seeking

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022

International advocacy programme seeks trainer
Jobs vacant

International advocacy programme seeks trainer