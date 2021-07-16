Native English speaker babysitter needed
We are looking for a native English speaker to help with a young girl of 11 years old 4 days a week between 2 pm and 7pm (20 hours/week in total).
The girl is fluent in English, the nanny would have to assist her in daily activities and have regular conversations in English with her.
The candidate could start as of September, a part time contract will be provided.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
John Cabot University, an accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Residence Director (RD). The Residence Director is a professional m...
JCU Independent Apartment Coordinator
John Cabot University is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Independent Apartment Coordinator (IAC). The IAC is a professional member of the Housing and Residence Life sta...
Low fair, with goodness and kindness. Dog lover to enjoy city parks with your dogs while you are working, swimming or in holiday. I am 43 , degree Political Science, expert with...
Domestic Worker For the month August.
male domestic worker available for the month of august. tel.393.4509.546