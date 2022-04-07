MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH TEACHER

Language school in Ostia in looking for Mother tongue/PERFECTLY Bilingual English teachers to train and hire. Face to face lesson with children and online lessons with adults as well as school services. Send cv to info@playwithgaby.it

General Info

Address Corso Regina Maria Pia, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
Email address info@playwithgaby.it

