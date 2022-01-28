Looking for mothertongue English teacher

School in Tivoli is looking for two mother tongue English teachers for elementary and middle school courses. Candidates must be VAT number holders.

Minimum requirements: CELTA certificate or equivalent , teaching experience of at least 2 years, valid work papers and the Green Pass

Please send CV to

didattica@bestenglish4u.it

General Info

Address Via Vincenzo Pacifici, 7, 00019 Tivoli RM, Italia
Email address didattica@bestenglish4u.it

View on Map

Looking for mothertongue English teacher

Via Vincenzo Pacifici, 7, 00019 Tivoli RM, Italia

