Looking for mothertongue English teacher
School in Tivoli is looking for two mother tongue English teachers for elementary and middle school courses. Candidates must be VAT number holders.
Minimum requirements: CELTA certificate or equivalent , teaching experience of at least 2 years, valid work papers and the Green Pass
Please send CV to
didattica@bestenglish4u.it
