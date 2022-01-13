Looking for a mother-tongue German babysitter

We are a German-Italian family looking for a native German speaker to spend time with our 6 year old daughter one or two afternoons a week. We live in the Portuense area. Please message 3317134791.

General Info

Address Via Sora 19

View on Map

Looking for a mother-tongue German babysitter

Via Sora 19

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76290
Previous article English speaking babysitter also english teacher for kids

RELATED ARTICLES

Qualified Primary Teachers wanted
Jobs vacant

Qualified Primary Teachers wanted

Wanted for immediate start: Art teacher (full time-temporary basis)
Jobs vacant

Wanted for immediate start: Art teacher (full time-temporary basis)

Institutional Investor Relations Junior Analyst
Jobs vacant

Institutional Investor Relations Junior Analyst

Primary teacher
Jobs vacant

Primary teacher

The Irish Embassy in Rome is hiring - Administrative Assistant - Temporary position

The Irish Embassy in Rome is hiring - Administrative Assistant - Temporary position

English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School. Secretary.
Jobs vacant

English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School. Secretary.

Qualified ESL Teacher for Preschool
Jobs vacant

Qualified ESL Teacher for Preschool

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE Physics- English
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE Physics- English

Substitute Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

English Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Teachers

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED

History Teacher: Immediate start (full time-temporary)
Jobs vacant

History Teacher: Immediate start (full time-temporary)

Kids Can English School
Jobs vacant

Kids Can English School

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week
Jobs vacant

English Teacher needed Monteverde, 18hours per week

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed