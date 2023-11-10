JCU Career Counselor

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is in search of a dedicated candidate to join our team as a Career Counselor. The Career Counselor will play an integral part in supporting the activities of the Director and Assistant Director of the Center for Career Services, contributing to both individualized guidance for students and graduates and the facilitation of group functions such as seminars, webinars, career fairs, and application platform management. Reporting directly to the Career Services Director, the Counselor will be responsible for a diverse range of duties in the office, including responding to inquiries, holding one-on-one meetings with students, and providing support to the Center for Career Services for all events. The ideal candidate for this position has excellent communication skills, great attention to detail, and a collaborative spirit. This is a one-year term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position. Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line "Career Counselor". While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

The position will be open until filled, with application review commencing on November 13, and hiring to begin as soon as possible.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.