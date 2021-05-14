International Company seeks ENGLISH NATIVE SPEAKERS (SMART WORKING)

TPKS Important international market research Company, seeks

ENGLISH Native speakers.

We are looking for native speakers for telephone interviews to collect data for statistical purposes (not Sale!).

We do not require experience, SMART WORKING.

We offer project contract (renewable-regular contracts) part or full Time, free training, hourly pay: 13,00 euros gross per hour. Monthly payment.

To apply or info write to: alessia.ferraro@teleperformance.com

General Info

Address Via di Priscilla 101
Email address alessia.ferraro@teleperformance.com

Via di Priscilla 101
