Housekeeper required for a Diplomatic residence

Experienced housekeeper for a Diplomatic residence in Rome, candidates should be well organized, experts in ironing, cleaning, and helping to setup for representational events. Italian and English required. Please send curriculum vitae to the following

e-mail: mcwadeee@state.gov.

General Info

Address Via Orvieto
Email address mcwadeee@state.gov

View on Map

Housekeeper required for a Diplomatic residence

Via Orvieto

RELATED ARTICLES

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School
Accommodation vacant in town

Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Spanish Steps 1-bedroom flat with SPECTACULAR TERRACE!!

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE
Accommodation vacant in town

4-bedroom flat with LARGE TERRACE

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo
Accommodation vacant in town

MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - bilocale con terrazzo

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021
Accommodation vacant in town

Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound - August 2021

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:
Accommodation vacant in town

San Saba - 3 bedroom elegant flat - Available:

Rent Apartment in Villa Parco Appia Antica
Accommodation vacant in town

Rent Apartment in Villa Parco Appia Antica

2-room fully furnished renovated PANTHEON
Accommodation vacant in town

2-room fully furnished renovated PANTHEON

NAVONA student rooms
Accommodation vacant in town

NAVONA student rooms

Monti - 1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent
Accommodation vacant in town

Monti - 1-Bedroom Apartment for Rent

Apartment renting for short and long period
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment renting for short and long period

Large quite furnished apartment in the green
Accommodation vacant in town

Large quite furnished apartment in the green

Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori
Accommodation vacant in town

Futnished apartmente near Campo de' Fiori