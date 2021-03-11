Housekeeper required for a Diplomatic residence
Experienced housekeeper for a Diplomatic residence in Rome, candidates should be well organized, experts in ironing, cleaning, and helping to setup for representational events. Italian and English required. Please send curriculum vitae to the following
e-mail: mcwadeee@state.gov.
Via Orvieto
mcwadeee@state.gov
Housekeeper required for a Diplomatic residence
Via Orvieto
