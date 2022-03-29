Holiday Representative - Central Italy
Vintage Travel, a leading UK villa holiday company, seeks a dedicated customer service representative for the Tuscany/Umbria area. This will involve approximately 20 hours a week, March – October, providing telephone-based support to both clients and property owners, provide detailed information about the area and be their point of contact for any queries/emergencies. Knowledge and interest in Croatia would also be useful, as the role will involve telephone-based support for clients/owners of our Croatia programme. Applicants must have a full driving licence, speak fluent Italian and English, have a passion for customer service and an abundance of local knowledge. Please apply in writing with full CV to Lisa Hall.
