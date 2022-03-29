Holiday Representative - Central Italy

Vintage Travel, a leading UK villa holiday company, seeks a dedicated customer service representative for the Tuscany/Umbria area. This will involve approximately 20 hours a week, March – October, providing telephone-based support to both clients and property owners, provide detailed information about the area and be their point of contact for any queries/emergencies. Knowledge and interest in Croatia would also be useful, as the role will involve telephone-based support for clients/owners of our Croatia programme. Applicants must have a full driving licence, speak fluent Italian and English, have a passion for customer service and an abundance of local knowledge. Please apply in writing with full CV to Lisa Hall.

General Info

Email address lisa@vintagetravel.co.uk
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76677
Previous article QUIET COURTYARDFLAT SAN GIOVANNI

RELATED ARTICLES

Receptionist for Eye Clinic
Jobs vacant

Receptionist for Eye Clinic

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE Latin
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE Latin

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides
Jobs vacant

Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides

Secondary School Secretary
Jobs vacant

Secondary School Secretary

WAITRESS
Jobs vacant

WAITRESS

English mother tongue
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

Vacancy - School Secretary in an International school
Jobs vacant

Vacancy - School Secretary in an International school

Seeking mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking mothertongue English Babysitter

English Mother tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother tongue Teachers

Mother-Tongue English Office Assistant
Jobs vacant

Mother-Tongue English Office Assistant

Camp Counsellors Needed
Jobs vacant

Camp Counsellors Needed

Qualified Mother-Tongue English Teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother-Tongue English Teachers

TEACHER POSITION AVAILABLE
Jobs vacant

TEACHER POSITION AVAILABLE