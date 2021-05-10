G20 VISITS OFFICER

We are hiring!

Inviting suitable candidates to submit applications for a temporary G20 Visits Officer position with the Australian Embassy in Rome.

Details here

https://www.amrislive.com/wizards_v2/ahc/vacancyView.php?requirementId=493&source=GN

Applications due by 21 May.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
