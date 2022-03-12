FULL TIME POSITION AVAILABLE AT ESTABLISHED TOUR COMPANY

Full-time position is available at Rome-based tour agency. Candidates must be native English speakers and have a minimum of 2 years of experience working in a tour operator. (handling reservations, managing customers' inquiries over email/phone...etc). Great communication and organisational skills are required as well as the ability to work independently.

Please send CV with a cover letter and photo to:

exetlaios8@hotmail.com

