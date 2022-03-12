FULL TIME POSITION AVAILABLE AT ESTABLISHED TOUR COMPANY
Full-time position is available at Rome-based tour agency. Candidates must be native English speakers and have a minimum of 2 years of experience working in a tour operator. (handling reservations, managing customers' inquiries over email/phone...etc). Great communication and organisational skills are required as well as the ability to work independently.
Please send CV with a cover letter and photo to:
exetlaios8@hotmail.com
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Bilingue disponibile per lavori di traduzione e revisione di testi tecnici e letterari in inglese, italiano, francese e spagnolo. Consegna veloce anche festivi. Bilingual transl...
Yoga Retreat in Lazio: March 17-20
Join Amity and Laura for a long weekend of yoga and relaxation at the beautiful Casacocò near Lake Bracciano and Terme di Stigliano. Casacocò is an enchanting refuge surround by lu...
Lessons needed for final thesis Bachelor in Business
Looking for help for final thesis on impact of Blockchain on the art market. Required knowing how to structure a research paper and have fluency in English. Preferable but not requ...
Young Learner Teacher - Kids Can
Kids Can have an opening for a young learner teacher. This position is for a native / bilingual English speaker who is keen to develop in this area. Teaching qualifications (CELTA...