Jobs vacant

2 English Teachers for Preschool

Wanted in Rome

We’re currently looking for 2 English Teachers to work in Preschool morning hours. Ostia area (south Rome).

Please send your CV to

margherita.corinti@gmail.com

Address Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

