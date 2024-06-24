We’re currently looking for 2 English Teachers to work in Preschool morning hours. Ostia area (south Rome).
Please send your CV to
margherita.corinti@gmail.com
2 English Teachers for Preschool
Ostia, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
