EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS

PRIVATE LANGUAGE SCHOOL SEEKING QUALIFIED, EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS FOR THE 2021/2022 ACADEMIC YEAR TO TEACH THE FOLLOWING CLASSES: NURSERY, PRIMARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL; CAMBRIDGE YLE, MAIN AND UPPER SUITES; IELTS; IGCSE – ENGLISH AS SECOND LANGUAGE, GEOGRAPHY. PLEASE SEND CV TO SEGRETERIA@LANGUAGEINACTION.IT

General Info

Email address segreteria@languageinaction.it
