EXPERIENCED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS
PRIVATE LANGUAGE SCHOOL SEEKING QUALIFIED, EXPERIENCED, MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS FOR THE 2021/2022 ACADEMIC YEAR TO TEACH THE FOLLOWING CLASSES: NURSERY, PRIMARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL; CAMBRIDGE YLE, MAIN AND UPPER SUITES; IELTS; IGCSE – ENGLISH AS SECOND LANGUAGE, GEOGRAPHY. PLEASE SEND CV TO SEGRETERIA@LANGUAGEINACTION.IT
RELATED ARTICLES
English mothertongue teacher for bilingual kindergarten
Bilingual kindergarten LA CASETTA DEI PULCINI in Grottarossa area seeks English mothertongue teacher from September 1st, for a full time job (8 hrs a day), Monday to Friday. Send...
Editorial society is seeking freelance English mother tongue fluent Italian for translations/writing articles/proofreading Please send CVS ultimag@tiscali.it
Delicious Mini-Apartment in Monti
Delicious furnished mini-apartment in Rione Monti near the colosseum and the forum. Renovated and furnished with air conditioner and washing machine.
Qualified English Mother Tongue cambridge IGCSE Teachers required for A.A. 2021-2023
Qualified English Mother Tongue Teachers required for IGCSE courses 2021-2023 IGCSE main Subjects: Maths, English, Geography, Economics Competitive salary Contact 06 4881979 Se...