Looking for motivated ESL teachers to work in X Municipio (please be aware of commuting needs). Must have experience with young learners as well as adults. Work includes morning and afternoon hours.
Collaboration contract for one year with possibility of getting a state contract based on results. Only mother tongue or perfectly bilingual candidates will be screened.
Cv: info@playwithgaby.it
