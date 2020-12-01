English/Italian conversation/tutoring/homework online

Hello, I'm a 20 year old girl, born and raised in Rome with an American mom so I speak fluently both Italian and English and have double citizenship.

I love being in contact with people and having interesting conversations and have been tutoring in English for the past few years. Due to the coronavirus situation I offer conversation/tutoring/homework in either English or Italian for any age range on any online format: Skype, zoom, FaceTime, google meet or any other of preference.

I offer lessons on grammar, writing, reading, conversation

General Info

Price info tbd
Email address maya.caroni00@gmail.com

RELATED ARTICLES

English speaking babysitter and english teacher for kids available
Jobs wanted

English speaking babysitter and english teacher for kids available

Tutor/Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Tutor/Babysitter

English and Italian lessons
Jobs wanted

English and Italian lessons

Looking for work
Jobs wanted

Looking for work

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Online English Tutor
Jobs wanted

Online English Tutor

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby