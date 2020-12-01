English/Italian conversation/tutoring/homework online
Hello, I'm a 20 year old girl, born and raised in Rome with an American mom so I speak fluently both Italian and English and have double citizenship.
I love being in contact with people and having interesting conversations and have been tutoring in English for the past few years. Due to the coronavirus situation I offer conversation/tutoring/homework in either English or Italian for any age range on any online format: Skype, zoom, FaceTime, google meet or any other of preference.
I offer lessons on grammar, writing, reading, conversation
