English Teachers for Early Years, Primary and Middle School

International School based in Grottaferrata (RM) is seeking qualified mother tongue English teachers and teaching assistants for the current accademic year for the following: nursery, kindergarten, primary and middle school. Please send your CV to jobs@benedettoxv.com
