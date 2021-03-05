English Teachers

Benedetto XV International School in Grottaferrata (RM) is seeking qualified and experienced mother tongue English teachers for primary and middle school. Ideal candidates for primary are required to have a degree in Education and for middle school a degree in Humanities (English literature, History, etc.). Please send your cover letter and your cv to jobs@benedettoxv.com

General Info

Address Via del grottino

