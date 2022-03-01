English Teacher for babies and Kids
Kids&Us Roma Fleming is seeking for a dynamic and enthusiastic Teacher of English for babies and kids. Candidates should be highly motivated, passionate about teaching to students across the age.
Mandatory characteristics:
- Available to start immediately.
-Available to work until mid July in a full time position.
-To be in possession of a university degree in a related subject and an appropriate teaching qualification.
-To have had recent, demonstrable experience teaching the subject within the age range.
-To be an enthusiastic and passionate teacher with a love of subject and the ability to convey this passion to students.
-Live in the north part of Rome.
General Info
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
English Teacher for babies and Kids
VIA NITTI 18
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
ELL Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
James Joyce’s Ulysses: A Hundred Years On/The Global Ulysses Rome conference