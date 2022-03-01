English Teacher for babies and Kids

Kids&Us Roma Fleming is seeking for a dynamic and enthusiastic Teacher of English for babies and kids. Candidates should be highly motivated, passionate about teaching to students across the age.

Mandatory characteristics:

- Available to start immediately.

-Available to work until mid July in a full time position.

-To be in possession of a university degree in a related subject and an appropriate teaching qualification.

-To have had recent, demonstrable experience teaching the subject within the age range.

-To be an enthusiastic and passionate teacher with a love of subject and the ability to convey this passion to students.

-Live in the north part of Rome.

General Info

Address VIA NITTI 18

View on Map

VIA NITTI 18

