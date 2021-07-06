Italian-American family looking for English speaking Babysitter/Nanny to help with infant care during the week. Initially part-time basis during summer with possibility of becoming full-time. Only serious candidates preferably with references. Roma Nord.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny
Italian-American family looking for English speaking Babysitter/Nanny to help with infant care during the week. Initially part-time basis during summer with possibility of becoming...
Tour leaders wanted (English German or Spanish)
You have to be fluent in English, German or Spanish! Do you live in Rome and like to show the city to tourist who visit Rome? You are passionate and know how to tell a story. You...
Web designer and webmaster available in Rome
Websites new ones and restyling, always using mobile responsive design. Blog in WordPress by request. Please find in attached images some example of my works. Also computer softwar...
Video editing, motion graphics, titles to your favorite videos. Do not hesitate to contact me for more information. Feel free to call me or drop me a line at 328.21.36.478. Thanks...