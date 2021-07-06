English Speaking Babysitter/Nanny

Italian-American family looking for English speaking Babysitter/Nanny to help with infant care during the week. Initially part-time basis during summer with possibility of becoming full-time. Only serious candidates preferably with references. Roma Nord.
