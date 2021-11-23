English Mother Tongue Teacher Needed
Role requirements:
• Valid working papers for Italy/ the EU
• You should have a CELTA, Trinity TESOL,or similar initial teaching qualification
• Green pass
Direct English in Roccasecca (Fr) is recruiting dynamic and professional English Teachers, for both young learner and adult classes with an immediate start.
The chance to teach a range of different class types will help you take your
teaching to the next level.
Transport expenses are included.
General Info
Address Via Piave, 14, 03038 Roccasecca Stazione FR, Italy
Email address directenglish96@gmail.com
View on Map
English Mother Tongue Teacher Needed
Via Piave, 14, 03038 Roccasecca Stazione FR, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Seeking Housesitting from 14th Dec-1st Mar
Hi There, I am from Australia and seeking housesitting in Italy. I am happy to take care of pets as well. References available on request. Fully vaccinated along with booster shoo...
Kindergarten Assistant Teacher
Northlands International is seeking for a vibrant and enthusiastic nursery teacher who can work and collaborate smoothly with others. At least 2 years of experience are required....
CUSTOMER CARE SPANISH MOTHER TONGUE
Georgeson , leader in Public Listed Companies 'Shareholders Communication, is looking a Spanish native speaker for a short shareholders 's service for an importany Spanish listed...
BilingualTranslator/Editor/Ghostwriter
Long collaboration with journalists and professionals. I am available for translations/revisions in English , Italian, French, Spanish: literary/technical texts, fast delivery also...