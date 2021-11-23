English Mother Tongue Teacher Needed

Role requirements:

• Valid working papers for Italy/ the EU

• You should have a CELTA, Trinity TESOL,or similar initial teaching qualification

• Green pass

Direct English in Roccasecca (Fr) is recruiting dynamic and professional English Teachers, for both young learner and adult classes with an immediate start.

The chance to teach a range of different class types will help you take your

teaching to the next level.

Transport expenses are included.

General Info

Address Via Piave, 14, 03038 Roccasecca Stazione FR, Italy
Email address directenglish96@gmail.com

