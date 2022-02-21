English Mother Tongue Nursery School Assistant
Bilingual nursery school in EUR seeks English mother tongue nursery assistant to work with children 1-3 years old. Monday to Friday 09.00-13.00. Immediate start. Send CV and photo to d.clarke@british-schoo.net
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking Enthusiastic Mother-Tongue English Teachers in EUR
Catholic school, paritaria, in the EUR neighborhood of Rome, is looking for qualified, mother-tongue English teachers for courses and substitutions. (Preschool-Primary-Middle Schoo...
Do you need help in finding a home in Rome?
If you are an expat and need assistance in finding a suitable home for your stay in Rome, please feel free to call or write to us. We are experts in relocation services to expats...
Very bright 3-bedroom furnished flat in Monteverde Vecchio
MONTEVERDE VECCHIO - Via Ottavilla - We have an ecceptionally bright apartmenton the 3rd floor of an elegant building in Monteverde Vecchio!! It is just steps away from Rome's larg...
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available
Castel di Leva - We have an incredible single family home in a ranch of over 40 acres in a gated community renting to referenced individuals. It is just outside Rome's beltway GRA...