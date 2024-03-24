English Mother Tongue

I have 10 years of Teaching experience in and around Rome ( Italian Public Schools, Companies ) Preparing Italian Students for Cambridge Exams PET, FCE, Advanced, and IELTS.
I also have experience working in International Schools, acting as an Invigilator for IB Exams, and substituting classes.
I also have experience in customer service.
Searching for a full-time position, if you have a position you are looking to fill, feel free to respond to this advert
Thank you for your time.
