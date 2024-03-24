17 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 25 March 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. English Mother Tongue
Classifieds Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

I have 10 years of Teaching experience in and around Rome ( Italian Public Schools, Companies ) Preparing Italian Students for Cambridge Exams PET, FCE, Advanced, and IELTS.

I also have experience working in International Schools, acting as an Invigilator for IB Exams, and substituting classes.

I also have experience in customer service.

Searching for a full-time position, if you have a position you are looking to fill, feel free to respond to this advert

Thank you for your time.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AOSR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs wanted

English Mother Tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Searching part -time job as house / office cleaning

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted Lessons

IMPROVE YOUR ENGLISH FAST!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

British Nanny/Personal Assistant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -