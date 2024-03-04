Early Childhood and Primary Tech Integration Specialist - 2024/2025

Department: Information Technology

Reports to: ICT Coordinator

Position Overview:

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Early Childhood and Primary Tech Integration Specialist to join our team at Ambrit International School.

As a candidate, you should have a passion for integrating technology into the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) curriculum, with a specific focus on STEM, robotics, and coding.

Responsibilities

Curriculum Integration:

Collaborate with teachers to design and implement technology-rich lessons that align with the PYP framework.

Integrate STEM, robotics, and coding concepts into the early childhood and primary curriculum to enhance students' learning experiences.

Professional Development:

Conduct workshops and training sessions for teachers to enhance their proficiency in using technology tools and resources.

Stay abreast of the latest trends and advancements in educational technology to provide ongoing support and insights to the school community.

Resource Management:

Manage and maintain technology resources, including robotics kits, coding software, and other relevant tools.

Recommend and procure new technology resources that align with the curriculum and educational goals.

Collaboration and Communication:

Work closely with the PYP Coordinator, teachers, and the ICT Coordinator to ensure seamless integration of technology into the curriculum.

Communicate effectively with students, parents, and staff regarding technology-related initiatives and updates.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Education, Educational Technology, or a related field. Master's degree is a plus.

Experience working with the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP).

Proven experience in integrating technology, STEM, robotics, and coding into early childhood and primary education.

Strong knowledge of educational technology tools and platforms.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to conduct effective professional development sessions for teachers.

To apply, please submit your resume, cover letter, and a portfolio showcasing your work in technology integration and curriculum development to chad.griffiths@ambrit-rome.com.

The application deadline is 15 March 2024.

Ambrit is an equal opportunity employer and encourages candidates from all backgrounds to apply. We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment for our students and staff.

Note: While this job description aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the position's responsibilities and qualifications, it may not encompass every aspect of the role. The nature of educational institutions and technology integration is dynamic, and additional duties may arise to meet the evolving needs of the school community. We encourage applicants to bring their unique skills, experiences, and innovative ideas to contribute to the continued growth and success of our school.