13.4 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 04 March 2024
Italy's news in English
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Early Childhood and Primary Tech Integration Specialist - 2024/2025
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Early Childhood and Primary Tech Integration Specialist - 2024/2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Department: Information Technology

Reports to: ICT Coordinator

Position Overview:

We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Early Childhood and Primary Tech Integration Specialist to join our team at Ambrit International School.

As a candidate, you should have a passion for integrating technology into the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) curriculum, with a specific focus on STEM, robotics, and coding.

Responsibilities

Curriculum Integration:

Collaborate with teachers to design and implement technology-rich lessons that align with the PYP framework.

Integrate STEM, robotics, and coding concepts into the early childhood and primary curriculum to enhance students' learning experiences.

Professional Development:

Conduct workshops and training sessions for teachers to enhance their proficiency in using technology tools and resources.

Stay abreast of the latest trends and advancements in educational technology to provide ongoing support and insights to the school community.

Resource Management:

Manage and maintain technology resources, including robotics kits, coding software, and other relevant tools.

Recommend and procure new technology resources that align with the curriculum and educational goals.

Collaboration and Communication:

Work closely with the PYP Coordinator, teachers, and the ICT Coordinator to ensure seamless integration of technology into the curriculum.

Communicate effectively with students, parents, and staff regarding technology-related initiatives and updates.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Education, Educational Technology, or a related field. Master's degree is a plus.

Experience working with the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP).

Proven experience in integrating technology, STEM, robotics, and coding into early childhood and primary education.

Strong knowledge of educational technology tools and platforms.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to conduct effective professional development sessions for teachers.

To apply, please submit your resume, cover letter, and a portfolio showcasing your work in technology integration and curriculum development to chad.griffiths@ambrit-rome.com.

The application deadline is 15 March 2024.

Ambrit is an equal opportunity employer and encourages candidates from all backgrounds to apply. We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment for our students and staff.

Note: While this job description aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the position's responsibilities and qualifications, it may not encompass every aspect of the role. The nature of educational institutions and technology integration is dynamic, and additional duties may arise to meet the evolving needs of the school community. We encourage applicants to bring their unique skills, experiences, and innovative ideas to contribute to the continued growth and success of our school.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50

View on Map

Early Childhood and Primary Tech Integration Specialist - 2024/2025

Via Filippo Tajani 50

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - 2024/2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Kiosk LEMONCOCCO is hiring

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Job Opportunity: Rome & Vatican Tour Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Lessons Jobs vacant

English mother tongue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking University Librarian

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Seeking Rome Food Tour Guides

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Acorn International School Seeks Primary and Early Years teachers for immediate start

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -