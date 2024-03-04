Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - 2024/2025

Position Overview:

We are currently seeking a dedicated and experienced Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher to join our team at Ambrit International School. The specific grade level assignment will be determined based on the needs of the school and the qualifications of the successful candidate.

The ideal applicant will have prior experience teaching within the PYP framework and a passion for delivering inquiry-based, student-centered education.

Responsibilities:

Curriculum Integration:

Design and deliver engaging, inquiry-based lessons that align with the PYP curriculum framework.

Foster a supportive and inclusive learning environment that encourages student inquiry, critical thinking, and creativity.

Differentiated Instruction:

Differentiate instruction to meet the diverse learning needs of students within the classroom.

Implement assessment strategies to monitor student progress and adjust instruction accordingly.

Collaborative Planning:

Collaborate with grade-level teams and PYP coordinators to plan and implement interdisciplinary units of inquiry.

Parent and Community Engagement:

Establish and maintain open communication with parents to support student learning and well-being.

Participate in parent-teacher conferences, school events, and other community engagement initiatives.

Technology Integration:

Integrate educational technology tools and resources to enhance student learning experiences and support inquiry-based learning.

Collaborate with the school's technology integration specialist to leverage technology effectively in the classroom.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Education or a related field. Master's degree is a plus.

Teaching certification/license.

Prior experience teaching within the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) is preferred.

Strong understanding of inquiry-based pedagogy and student-centered learning approaches.

Ability to differentiate instruction to meet the diverse needs of students.

Excellent communication, collaboration, and interpersonal skills.

Familiarity with educational technology tools and willingness to integrate them into teaching practices.

To apply, please submit your resume, cover letter, and any relevant teaching materials or portfolios to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

Please indicate your grade level preferences and any relevant experience with the PYP curriculum.

The application deadline is 15 March 2024.

Ambrit is an equal opportunity employer and encourages candidates from all backgrounds to apply. We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment for our students and staff.

Note: While this job description aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the position's responsibilities and qualifications, it may not encompass every aspect of the role. The nature of teaching and educational institutions is dynamic, and additional duties may arise to meet the evolving needs of the school community. We welcome applicants who are enthusiastic about contributing to our school's mission and values.