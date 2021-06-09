The American University of Rome is seeking to appoint a Digital Content Creator working within the Marketing & Communications department.

The Digital Content Creator will play a significant role in creating content that is both engaging and inspiring across a range of channels including paid media, social media, and the institutional website. The Digital Content Creator will be confident in the creation of mixed media formats - written word, photographic, and video - and is expected to be technically and creatively proficient in the development of each media type.

The Digital Content Creator will serve as a significant communications conduit between the various stakeholders of the university and their external audiences through the complete student lifecycle. This will involve working directly with the academic and service areas of the university to create compelling content around their current and future activities, as well as working directly with students to authentically represent their experiences at the university.

The successful candidate will be a creative and impassioned content producer who has the ability to tell engaging stories through multiple channels & media.

Main Tasks and Responsibilities

• To create compelling & engaging content that clearly supports and enhances the university’s value proposition.

• To proactively maintain close relationships with key faculty and administrative offices in order to highlight current and ongoing activities to both external & internal audiences.

• To maintain and increase the university’s strategic use of visual & written media for brand enhancement and direct recruitment.

• In partnership with other team members, to develop and maintain the university website(s) content.

• To undertake administrative tasks in relation to the efficient functioning of the department.

• To undertake any other similar duties of this level as required by the department Director.

Qualifications / Education / Training

• At least two years of experience in a similar role.

• A bachelor's degree in a related field.

Experience

• Recent experience of working in a similar content production role.

• Experience of working within higher education would be beneficial.

• Experience of writing for new media (web & social).

• Experience of updating websites through a CMS (an understanding of CSS/HTML would be beneficial).

• Video & photographic production experience. Expertise in the use of the Adobe Creative Suite.

• Some experience of SEO would be beneficial.

Skills, Knowledge and Level of Competency

• Native English speaker level (fluency in Italian would be viewed very favorably).

• Excellent, demonstrable English writing skills.

• Excellent media production sills (a portfolio will be required from shortlisted candidates).

• A diplomatic, customer-focused solutions provider focused on outcomes and able to work on their own initiative.

• Ability to communicate ideas and narratives effectively to multiple audiences of differing backgrounds & experiences.

• Ability to adapt and customize materials for use and re-use across various communications channels.

• Ability to produce clear, accurate, effective outputs to agreed deadlines.

Personal Qualities

• A team worker with an adaptable and flexible approach to work

• Creative, imaginative and entrepreneurial thinker

• A highly organized individual with the ability to manage multiple projects.

• Enjoys working collaboratively and seeking collaborative opportunities.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Salary: In the range of 23-27k, dependent on experience

Application procedure: Please email your CV and a covering letter outlining why you see yourself as a suitable candidate for this role to applications@aur.edu (quote re: Digital Content Creator MRK/2021 ),

Proposed start date: August 23rd, 2021.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and only short-listed candidates will be notified.

The American University of Rome is an equal opportunities employer.