The Dean of Academic Affairs is the Chief Academic Officer providing administrative leadership, academic direction, and evaluation of all academic activities and faculty affairs of the campus. The Dean of Academic Affairs plays both a strategic and managerial role, oversees all academic divisions and departments, ensures university-wide delivery on strategic plans & projects, manages assessment and instructional support. Type and length of contract dependent on qualifications and experience.

MINIMUM ACCEPTABLE QUALIFICATIONS

Education: Ph.D. in a field taught at The American University of Rome, with strong administrative experience and academic profile.

Experience: Minimum of five years progressively responsible administrative and supervisory experience of academic personnel and programs in a university setting, experience in international education strongly preferred. Evidence of effective collaborative relationships with peers is also required.

Skills: Demonstrated ability in shared governance and in working effectively with university administration, faculty, students, staff, and other constituent groups and partners, both within and outside the University. Strong oral and written communication skills are required, as well as excellent interpersonal skills, data-driven decision-making, an appreciation and understanding of instructional technologies and pedagogies, a deep understanding of contemporary issues in higher education. Demonstrated commitment to ongoing professional development of faculty and academic administrators is required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Demonstrates leadership that fosters intellectual growth, is committed to teaching excellence, student learning, excellent advising, and scholarly and creative activities. Candidate will advance the mission, goals, and objectives of the University, particularly with regard to student success in an international context.

2. Demonstrates sound budgeting experience, fiscal management and data-informed decision making by monitoring and improving data dashboards, overseeing program development, and strategic budgeting.

3. Ensures an active engagement with external constituencies to build strategic partnerships.

4. Implements the academic vision and plans by authorizing faculty appointments, recommending promotion and tenure decisions to the President, collaborating and making decisions about the allocation of academic space & technologies.

5. Works closely with the Dean of Students and other senior leadership to address the educational support needs and extra-curricular priorities for students.

6. Remains current with international higher ed trends through ongoing reading of the literature, developing professional contacts with colleagues, attending professional development conferences, and attending training and/or courses as required.

7. Contributes to the overall success of the University by performing all other duties as needed.

SUPERVISION: The Dean of Academic Affairs collaborates closely with, and is supervised by, the President and oversees academic administrators and professional and support staff.

To apply, please send: cover letter (quote re: Dean of Academic Affairs DOA/2021) and curriculum vitae to applications@aur.edu. Italian working papers will be required for employment; non-EU candidates must undergo the appropriate visa process if selected. Letters of recommendation will be requested from all candidates who will be interviewed.

The yearly salary range for this position is competitive in Rome.

Deadline for applications: January 21, 2022

AUR is an equal opportunity employer.