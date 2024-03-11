***Mondays 14.30-16.30 2-3 teachers needed near Garbatella metro B station- middle school MOVERS/FLYERS/KET 20 hours total to start URGENTLY
*** Tuesdays 15.00-17.00 (2 teachers needed); Wednesdays 14.30-16.30 (3 teachers needed); SOME CAN MOVE TO Thursdays 15.00-17.00 (2 teachers) Montesacro/Talenti/Tufello/Nomentana/viale Ionio area: Liceo teens PET/FCE/CAE prep- 30 hours total start URGENTLY. Send your CV to didactic@ihromamz.it
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP
Viale Manzoni 22
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
LA TINELARIA - MULTILINGUAL SHOW
CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP
Follow an archaeologist on a guided tour and capture ancient Rome in your sketch book!
3 star Hotel seeks shift porter - waiter -