10 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 14 March 2024
Italy's news in English
  Home
  Classifieds
  3. CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

***Mondays 14.30-16.30 2-3 teachers needed near Garbatella metro B station- middle school MOVERS/FLYERS/KET 20 hours total to start URGENTLY

*** Tuesdays 15.00-17.00 (2 teachers needed); Wednesdays 14.30-16.30 (3 teachers needed); SOME CAN MOVE TO Thursdays 15.00-17.00 (2 teachers) Montesacro/Talenti/Tufello/Nomentana/viale Ionio area: Liceo teens PET/FCE/CAE prep- 30 hours total start URGENTLY. Send your CV to didactic@ihromamz.it

General Info

Address Viale Manzoni 22

View on Map

CELTA QUALIFIED TEACHER WITH YL EXPERIENCE NEEDED ASAP

Viale Manzoni 22

