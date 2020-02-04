Business English Teacher in Pomezia

Wall Street English is opening selection for the position of Business English Teacher for Companies in Pomezia.

WSE Teacher Profile

Hold appropriate professional qualification (CELTA or equivalent TEFL certificate)

Be a native speaker of English

Must have a car and a valid European driving license

Be interested in your students and care about their progress

General Info

Address 00040 Pomezia RM, Italia

View on Map

Business English Teacher in Pomezia

00040 Pomezia RM, Italia
