Business English Teacher in Pomezia
Wall Street English is opening selection for the position of Business English Teacher for Companies in Pomezia.
WSE Teacher Profile
Hold appropriate professional qualification (CELTA or equivalent TEFL certificate)
Be a native speaker of English
Must have a car and a valid European driving license
Be interested in your students and care about their progress
General Info
Address 00040 Pomezia RM, Italia
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Business English Teacher in Pomezia
00040 Pomezia RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Mother tongue English teachers needed
Currently seeking mother tongue English speakers to teach children/adults, full- or part-time. Flexible schedules. No experience required - we'll train you. Experience teaching chi...
Assistant manager at tour operator
Our Boutique tour operator based in Rome (Piazza Bologna area), is looking for immediate hiring of a goal-oriented, full-time office assistant to work as part of the team. As the A...
We are hiring! Mother tongue English teachers (UK, USA, Australia, ZA, New Zealand, Ireland) BASED IN ROME (NO based in Rome teachers will be contacted) wanted for company courses,...
English Nanny, qualified & experienced seeks live-in position with family in Rome.