BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION PROGRAM DIRECTOR

The American University of Rome (AUR) invites applications for a tenure-track, Program Director position in the Business Administration Program (position rank according to experience).

The Position

The Program Director provides leadership for the continued development, assessment, and implementation of a comprehensive business studies degree program. Reporting to the Dean of Academic Affairs, the PD provides day-to-day direction of the department while aligning a strategy and vision with the University’s plans for a competitive business program for today’s college-bound students.

Previous teaching experience in a business program in an American liberal arts context is highly valued. Excellent English communication skills and a collaborative attitude are required. The successful candidate will be expected to teach from among a range of general courses such as: International Business; Management; Organizational Behavior; Marketing; Strategic Business Management. In addition, knowledge in one or more of the following fields is desirable: Entrepreneurship; Economics; Finance; Risk Management, Business Ethics; Corporate Social Responsibility; Start-up Design and Innovation; Sustainability and Social Innovation; Non-profit and Leadership Management.

AUR is interested in candidates who can contribute to its vibrant liberal arts curriculum with their international experience and an interdisciplinary approach. This position will enable the successful candidate to work in a dynamic and exceptional environment. The American University of Rome offers not just a special location in a world capital, but also the possibility to further relations already established by the University and the Program itself with major companies and non-governmental organizations.

Required qualifications

 Master’s in Business Administration (MBA); or Doctor in Business Administration (DBA); or Ph.D. in Business Administration or related field.

 Excellent oral and written English.

 University teaching, research, and scholarship.

 Knowledge of course instructional technologies and online course management systems.

Desirable qualification

 Professional business experience.

Program Director Responsibilities

 Teach an average of five courses per year.

 Advise and monitor the progress of students.

 Work and collaborate on the development of an innovative, state-of-the-art program and curriculum (e.g., cooperate in joint degree programs with other departments, creation of new courses).

 Organize and promote Program activities (Seminars, Conferences and Publications).

 Manage and administer the Business Program (recruitment of adjunct faculty, monitoring the timely implementation of the Program, including advising, organize the semester course scheduling).

 Show capacity, knowledge and/or willingness to attract resources (e.g., visiting professors; partnerships with companies; fundraising) engaging in networking activity.

 Participate in student-centered service activities and support university initiatives to promote diversity and inclusion.

 Serve the University through membership of Committees and other functions coordinated by the Division Chairs, Dean, or President.

 Plan and coordinate field trips (in Italy and abroad) and travel courses to sites of interest related to the courses.

Italian working papers required for employment. International candidates must complete the appropriate visa process.

Interested candidates should send a letter of application and CV with three referees to applications@aur.edu (quote re: BAPD/2021 and candidate’s full name in the subject field).

The letter of application should include a reasoned statement of why the candidate wishes to be in Rome and how the candidate intends to support, expand, and consolidate the courses and activities of AUR’s Business Program.

Applications without this statement will not be considered.

Deadline for applications: January 25, 2022.

AUR is an equal opportunity employer.