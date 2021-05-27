John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, is searching for candidates to be posted on teamed assignments as ASL Interpreters. As an American Sign Language Interpreter, you will provide professional working proficient interpreting services in English, both live and on video (when needed), in various settings at John Cabot University, mostly in a classroom setting. The ideal candidates will demonstrate knowledge of a number of specialized skills. We are looking to create a team of ASL professionals, and therefore are looking for a minimum of two qualified candidates.

For the full list of duties, responsibilities, and requirements, please see the JCU employment site at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu)

Certification of RID is required. Candidates must also have at least one of the following interpreting certifications at time of hire: CSC, CI&CT, NAD IV or V, NIC.

Note that this position requires a Partita IVA, and that all applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and cover letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “ASL Interpreter”. The positions will remain open until filled.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.