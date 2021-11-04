Adjunct position for International Response to Humanitarian Crises course
The American University of Rome is looking for an instructor to teach the course “International Response to Humanitarian Crises” for the U.S. accredited MA in Peace Studies: Religion in Times of Conflict. The course involves 45 contact hours during the period from the end of January to mid-May 2021.
Required qualifications:
• Experience in international humanitarian work
• Excellent knowledge of English
• Relevant academic education, to at least MA level and preferably Ph.D. level
Desirable qualifications
• Previous teaching experience with North American university programs
Please send your motivation letter and CV in English to applications@aur.edu (quote re: PST/2021)
AUR is an equal opportunity employer.
