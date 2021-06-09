Adjunct Faculty for Business and Communication & Digital Media programs

The American University of Rome’s Programs of Business and Communication & Digital Media are seeking to hire an Adjunct lecturer to teach a course on the Economics of Media and Communication in Spring 2022. Please send an email with statement of interest and CV to Prof. Lorenzo Coretti (l.coretti@aur.edu).

Our Programs seek candidates who are based in Rome and possess the legal documentation necessary to work in the European Union. Preference will be given to candidates with terminal degrees (PhDs or their equivalents) and teaching experience within a student-centered learning environment. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until filled, and only finalists will be notified.

AUR is an equal opportunity employer.