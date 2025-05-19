Rome pays tribute to Mario Giacomelli with exhibition

Mario Giacomelli: The photographer and the artist, from 20 May until 3 August.

Rome marks the centenary of the birth of the acclaimed Italian photographer Mario Giacomelli with an exhibition in his honour at Palazzo Esposizioni.

The show, which will be held simultaneously with an exhibition in Milan dedicated to Giacomelli's deep bond with poetry, is designed to celebrate the artistic and cultural legacy of one of Italian photography’s greatest masters.

The Rome exhibition features around 300 original prints, many of which are unpublished and have never been shown publicly until now, examining the relationship between Giacomelli’s work and the contemporary visual arts.

A room at the heart of the exhibition is devoted to the celebrated series Io non ho mani che mi accarezzino il volto [I have no hands caressing my face], which brought Giacomelli global fame in the early 1960s, including his timeless pictures of young seminarians.

The exhibition also showcases a series of dialogues between the work of several masters of photography and art, including Afro Basaldella and Alberto Burri, Jannis Kounellis, Enzo Cucchi, Roger Ballen.

For more information about the exhibition, and visiting details, see Palazzo Esposizioni website.

Image: Mario Giacomelli, Io non ho mani che mi accarezzino il volto, 1961-63 © Archivio Mario Giacomelli.