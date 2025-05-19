17.9 C
What's on Festivals and Films

Rome hosts ARF! comic art festival

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

ARF! returns to Testaccio this weekend.

The 11th edition of ARF!, a comic-art festival of "stories, signs and drawings", takes place in the Testaccio district of Rome over the weekend of 23-25 May.

The three-day festival features hundreds of comic artists and publishers, and includes exhibitions, meetings, master-classes, and creative workshops for children.

ARF! will be held in the spaces of the Mattatoio La Pelanda and the Città dell'Altra Economia and will be open each day from 10.00-20.00.

Free admission for children up to the age of 10. For full festival details see ARF! website.

General Info

Address Piazza Orazio Giustiniani, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Website https://www.arfestival.it/

View on Map

Rome hosts ARF! comic art festival

Piazza Orazio Giustiniani, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

