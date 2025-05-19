ARF! returns to Testaccio this weekend.
The 11th edition of ARF!, a comic-art festival of "stories, signs and drawings", takes place in the Testaccio district of Rome over the weekend of 23-25 May.
The three-day festival features hundreds of comic artists and publishers, and includes exhibitions, meetings, master-classes, and creative workshops for children.
ARF! will be held in the spaces of the Mattatoio La Pelanda and the Città dell'Altra Economia and will be open each day from 10.00-20.00.
Free admission for children up to the age of 10. For full festival details see ARF! website.
Rome hosts ARF! comic art festival
Piazza Orazio Giustiniani, 4, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
