How Ancient Romans Buried Their Dogs

How the Ancient Romans Buried Their Dogs: Love, Rituals, and Remembrance

A Bond Beyond Death

In ancient Rome, dogs were not just guard animals or hunting companions, they were also beloved members of the household and, in some cases, symbols of social status. This emotional connection is clearly reflected in the many archaeological finds of dog burials and funerary inscriptions dedicated to them. These remnants offer a surprisingly tender glimpse into the relationship between the Romans and their four-legged companions.The Romans often buried their dogs using rituals that closely resembled those reserved for humans. Whenever possible, dogs were laid to rest in small pet cemeteries or at the edges of family estates. The graves varied in complexity, from simple pits to more elaborate structures marked by small tombstones or carved memorials.

Funerary inscriptions discovered across the empire, in places like Pompeii, Ostia, and Gaul, show how deeply owners cared for their pets. Many epitaphs praise the dog’s loyalty, gentleness, or intelligence. Some even speak directly to the animal in the form of a farewell, as one would do for a loved one.

Rituals and Burial Objects

Sometimes the graves contained the dog’s personal belongings: collars, bowls, or small amulets. In certain burials, archaeologists have found offerings such as food or coins, perhaps symbolic gifts to accompany the pet on its journey to the afterlife.

In some contexts, dog burials also had a ritual or protective significance. Dogs were linked to deities like Hecate or Cerberus, guardians of the underworld and thresholds between life and death.

A Famous Example: The Dog’s Tomb of Albano

A Tradition That Reflects Us

One of the most touching examples comes from Albano Laziale, near Rome, where a 2nd-century AD inscription reads:“I have buried my dog, whom I loved so much. Let no one disturb his rest.”A simple yet deeply human message, it shows how grief for a pet transcends time and culture.The care with which ancient Romans buried their dogs reminds us that the human-animal bond is far from a modern phenomenon. Behind the stone epitaphs and skeletal remains lies a daily life made of affection, play, companionship, and sorrow. In the end, how we treat animals—especially in death—says much about who we are.

PH: Claudine Van Massenhove / Shutterstock.com