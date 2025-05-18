14.7 C
Italy's Lucio Corsi lands in top five at Eurovision

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy comes fifth in 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

Italy's Lucio Corsi, with his song Volevo essere un duro, came in fifth place at the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest held in Basel on Saturday night.

Corsi's performance garnered a total of 256 points from the national juries and public televotes across the participating countries.

Corsi, 31, was the first artist in the Eurovision to play an instrument live in years - the harmonica.

The winner of Eurovision 2025 was Austria's JJ with the song Wasted Love, followed by Israel's Yuval Raphael in second place with New Day Will Rise, Estonia's Tommy Cash in third with the controversial Espresso Macchiato and Sweden's KAJ in fourth place with Bara Bada Bastu.

Italy, as one of the so-called Big Five countries, automatically qualified for the grand final and did not participate in the semi-final rounds.

Corsi was selected to represent Italy after Olly, the winner of this year's Sanremo Music Festival, declined the Eurovision opportunity.

Italy last won the Eurovision in 2021, courtesy of Måneskin, following victories by Totò Cutugno in 1990 and Gigliola Cinquetti in 1964.

