Jasmine Paolini makes Italian tennis history in Rome

Paolini thrills home crowd at Italian Open and triumphs in front of Italy's president.

Jasmine Paolini triumphed at the Italian Open in Rome on Saturday, becoming the first Italian woman in 40 years to win the prestigious tennis tournament.

The No. 6 seed delivered a stellar performance in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia final, defeating No. 4 seed Coco Gauff of the United States in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

The atmosphere at the Foro Italico was electric as Paolini, buoyed by the passionate support, played with focus and precision.

Despite a tight first set that saw both players exchange breaks early on, Paolini managed to secure the crucial break to take the lead.

The second set saw the Italian ascend to another level, breaking Gauff twice to establish a commanding lead and eventually serve out the match for a historic victory.

History made in the Eternal City



Jasmine Paolini becomes the first Italian singles champion at the Foro Italico in 40 years — and only the second in women’s singles during the Open Era.#IBI25 pic.twitter.com/WdWpPM3skd — Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) May 17, 2025

Paolini's win marks the first time an Italian woman has lifted the Italian Open singles trophy in Rome since Raffaella Reggi in 1985.

Her triumph was witnessed by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella, who was present in the stands to cheer on the home favourite.

"It doesn't seem real to me," an emotional Paolini said after her victory. "I came here as a kid to see this tournament, so to lift this trophy is beyond what I ever dreamed of."

This victory is Paolini's second WTA 1000 title, adding to her win in Dubai last year, and her first ever on clay.

Il Presidente Mattarella al Foro Italico per la finale di singolare femminile di tennis agli Internazionali BNL d'Italia vinta da @JasminePaolini pic.twitter.com/LSa4byrS4Z — Quirinale (@Quirinale) May 17, 2025

Her performance in Rome will also see her rise to a career-high ranking of No. 4 in the world, just in time for the upcoming Roland Garros.

Paolini and her doubles partner Sara Errani will compete in the women's doubles final on Sunday, against Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.

There is also a chance that the Italian Open could become an unforgettable home sweep for Italy, as the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia final, set to take place on Sunday not before 17.00.

Photo credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com.