14.7 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 18 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Northlands
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jasmine Paolini makes Italian tennis history in Rome
News Sport Top stories

Jasmine Paolini makes Italian tennis history in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Paolini thrills home crowd at Italian Open and triumphs in front of Italy's president.

Jasmine Paolini triumphed at the Italian Open in Rome on Saturday, becoming the first Italian woman in 40 years to win the prestigious tennis tournament.

The No. 6 seed delivered a stellar performance in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia final, defeating No. 4 seed Coco Gauff of the United States in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

The atmosphere at the Foro Italico was electric as Paolini, buoyed by the passionate support, played with focus and precision.

Despite a tight first set that saw both players exchange breaks early on, Paolini managed to secure the crucial break to take the lead.

The second set saw the Italian ascend to another level, breaking Gauff twice to establish a commanding lead and eventually serve out the match for a historic victory.

Paolini's win marks the first time an Italian woman has lifted the Italian Open singles trophy in Rome since Raffaella Reggi in 1985.

Her triumph was witnessed by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella, who was present in the stands to cheer on the home favourite.

"It doesn't seem real to me," an emotional Paolini said after her victory. "I came here as a kid to see this tournament, so to lift this trophy is beyond what I ever dreamed of."

This victory is Paolini's second WTA 1000 title, adding to her win in Dubai last year, and her first ever on clay.

Her performance in Rome will also see her rise to a career-high ranking of No. 4 in the world, just in time for the upcoming Roland Garros.

Paolini and her doubles partner Sara Errani will compete in the women's doubles final on Sunday, against Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.

There is also a chance that the Italian Open could become an unforgettable home sweep for Italy, as the World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia final, set to take place on Sunday not before 17.00.

Photo credit: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com.

RCI 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Sport Top stories

Sinner and Paolini shine in Rome's ATP tournament

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -

Italy to host 2027 America's Cup in Naples

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Bologna win Coppa Italia for first time in 51 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Pope Leo XIV meets tennis star Sinner in Vatican

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome to host Coppa Italia final between AC Milan and Bologna

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italian Open 2025: How to get to the Foro Italico in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italian Open in Rome to see Sinner return

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Giro d'Italia to pay tribute to Pope Francis in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -