Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica hosts Italian and international acts from 6 June to 26 September.
The Roma Summer Fest, which celebrates 21 years in 2023, hosts big-name Italian artists alongside world-famous bands.
With concerts taking place in the outdoor 'Cavea' arena of the Auditorium Parco della Musica, the 2023 line-up of the festival includes:
JUNE
Paolo Conte (6 June), Carmen Consoli e Mariza (7 June), Samuele Bersani (11 June), Pet Shop Boys (13 June), Valerio Lundini (14 June), Mannarino (16-17 June), Yusuf/Cat Stevens (18 June), Ghemon: Una cosetta così (19 June), Ludovico Einaudi (20-23 June), Porcupine Tree (24 June), Venerus (25 June), The Lumineers (26 June), Mr. Rain (27 June), Interpol (28 June), Ambrogio Sparagna-Orchestra Popolare Italiana (29 June), Beth Hart (30 June).
JULY
Marco Masini (1 July), Renga Nek (2 July), Aurora (3 July), James Bay (5 July), Gigi D'Alessio (8 July), Bob Dylan (9 July), Sigur Rós (9 July), Baustelle (10 July), OneRepublic (11 July), Sting (14 July), Nobraino (15 July), Gué (16 July), Madame (17 July), Mr. Rain (18 July), Shine – Pink Floyd Moon (21 July), Levante (22 July), dEUS (23 July), Jacob Collier (24 July), Daniele Silvestri (25 July), Tash Sultana (26 July), Diodato (27 July), Carl Brave (28 July).
AUG-SEPT
Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra (1 Aug), Benjamine Clementine (2 Aug), Carmen Consoli & Elvis Costello (28 Aug), Paul Weller (22 Sept), Tananai (25 Sept) and Fabri Fibra (26 Sept).
For more information and ticket details see Roma Summer Fest website.
General Info
View on Map
Roma Summer Fest 2023: a quick guide
Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Aperitif near the Pantheon -13 Euros