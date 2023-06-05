21.6 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 05 June 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Roma Summer Fest 2023: a quick guide
What's on Festivals in Rome

Roma Summer Fest 2023: a quick guide

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica hosts Italian and international acts from 6 June to 26 September.

The Roma Summer Fest, which celebrates 21 years in 2023, hosts big-name Italian artists alongside world-famous bands.

With concerts taking place in the outdoor 'Cavea' arena of the Auditorium Parco della Musica, the 2023 line-up of the festival includes:

JUNE

Paolo Conte (6 June), Carmen Consoli e Mariza (7 June), Samuele Bersani (11 June), Pet Shop Boys (13 June), Valerio Lundini (14 June), Mannarino (16-17 June), Yusuf/Cat Stevens (18 June), Ghemon: Una cosetta così (19 June), Ludovico Einaudi (20-23 June), Porcupine Tree (24 June), Venerus (25 June), The Lumineers (26 June), Mr. Rain (27 June), Interpol (28 June), Ambrogio Sparagna-Orchestra Popolare Italiana (29 June), Beth Hart (30 June).

JULY

Marco Masini (1 July), Renga Nek (2 July), Aurora (3 July), James Bay (5 July), Gigi D'Alessio (8 July), Bob Dylan (9 July), Sigur Rós (9 July), Baustelle (10 July), OneRepublic (11 July), Sting (14 July), Nobraino (15 July), Gué (16 July), Madame (17 July), Mr. Rain (18 July), Shine – Pink Floyd Moon (21 July), Levante (22 July), dEUS (23 July), Jacob Collier (24 July), Daniele Silvestri (25 July), Tash Sultana (26 July), Diodato (27 July), Carl Brave (28 July).

AUG-SEPT

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra (1 Aug), Benjamine Clementine (2 Aug), Carmen Consoli & Elvis Costello (28 Aug), Paul Weller (22 Sept), Tananai (25 Sept) and Fabri Fibra (26 Sept).

For more information and ticket details see Roma Summer Fest website.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Roma Summer Fest 2023: a quick guide

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

Paideia 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Festivals in Rome

Rock in Roma returns to Rome in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rendez-vous: Festival of New French Cinema in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Roma Gospel Festival 2022

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Rome hosts 2022 edition of Roma Jazz Festival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival presents Dream House Quartet on 6 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa Festival 2022 opens in Rome with We Want It All

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Romaeuropa 2022: Rome hosts 37th edition of international arts festival

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Festivals in Rome

Summertime jazz festival in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -