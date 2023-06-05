21.6 C
What's on Exhibitions

Rome's Palazzo Bonaparte hosts hyper-realistic sculptures

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Sembra Vivo! at Palazzo Bonaparte from 26 May to 8 October.

Fresh from the success of the Van Gogh blockbuster show, Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome stages an exhibition of hyper-realistic sculptures by celebrated contemporary artists.

Organisers say the 43 installations on display are so lifelike that they will leave visitors questioning whether the exhibits they are looking at are alive.

The show features works by 29 international artists including Maurizio Cattelan, Ron Mueck, George Segal, Carole Feuerman and Duane Hanson.

For visiting information and ticket details see Palazzo Bonaparte website.

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Palazzo Bonaparte hosts hyper-realistic sculptures

Piazza Venezia, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

