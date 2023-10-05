26.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 05 October 2023
Italy's news in English
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Mater Dei 1920x16
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome seeks 100 street cleaners who speak English
News English news in Italy

Rome seeks 100 street cleaners who speak English

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Applicants must meet set of specific requirements.

Rome is seeking to recruit 100 new refuse collection workers to clean the streets of the capital, including sweeping up leaves and emptying bins, in a bid to tidy up the city.

The 100 new workers being hired by municipal rubbish collection agency AMA must have a number of key attributes.

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 29, have a minimum of a high-school diploma or equivalent and possess a valid 'Patente B' driving licence.

Successful candidates will also be required to use a PDA (personal digital assistant) to inform residents about correct waste disposal practices - even those who do not speak Italian - during door-to-door rubbish collection.

For this reason applicants must possess a CEFR certificate in English and have completed the ECDL computer literacy certification programme.

The working week is set at 38 hours spread out over six days, in both day and night shifts, including Sundays. Applications have until 16 October to apply.

Marymount - International School Rome
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei 1920x190
Mater Dei H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy's volcanic Campi Flegrei rocked by 4.0-magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome reopens Piazza Colonna to public after 10 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy's Campi Flegrei near Naples shaken by 4.2-magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

IT-Alert: Italy to test new public alert system in Rome on 27 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy Top stories

Italy's IT-Alert test in Rome and Lazio called off due to bad weather

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy shaken by 4.8 magnitude earthquake in Tuscany

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -

Italy premier Meloni vows tough action to stop migrant arrivals

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rosa Scafa, Italy's first female police officer, dies at 98

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -