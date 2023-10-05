Rome seeks 100 street cleaners who speak English

Applicants must meet set of specific requirements.

Rome is seeking to recruit 100 new refuse collection workers to clean the streets of the capital, including sweeping up leaves and emptying bins, in a bid to tidy up the city.

The 100 new workers being hired by municipal rubbish collection agency AMA must have a number of key attributes.

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 29, have a minimum of a high-school diploma or equivalent and possess a valid 'Patente B' driving licence.

Successful candidates will also be required to use a PDA (personal digital assistant) to inform residents about correct waste disposal practices - even those who do not speak Italian - during door-to-door rubbish collection.

For this reason applicants must possess a CEFR certificate in English and have completed the ECDL computer literacy certification programme.

The working week is set at 38 hours spread out over six days, in both day and night shifts, including Sundays. Applications have until 16 October to apply.