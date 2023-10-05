22.9 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 05 October 2023
Italy's news in English

Fire breaks out at Ryder Cup venue in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Golf course near Rome hosted Ryder Cup last week.

A large fire broke out on Thursday at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, the course near Rome that hosted the Ryder Cup last week, with plumes of smoke visible in the east of the capital.

The blaze broke out at about 17.00, completely engulfing a three-storey grandstand at the venue in Guidonia Montecelio, north of Rome.

There are no reported injuries and firefighters are at the scene.

Local residents may be asked to vacate their homes due to the "unbreathable air", according to Gazzetta dello Sport, which reports that all roads leading to the golf club have been closed.

Photo La Repubblica

