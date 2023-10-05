Fire breaks out at Ryder Cup venue in Italy

Golf course near Rome hosted Ryder Cup last week.

A large fire broke out on Thursday at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, the course near Rome that hosted the Ryder Cup last week, with plumes of smoke visible in the east of the capital.

The blaze broke out at about 17.00, completely engulfing a three-storey grandstand at the venue in Guidonia Montecelio, north of Rome.

There are no reported injuries and firefighters are at the scene.

#Roma, dalle 17:25 intervento #vigilidelfuoco in corso nella zona di Guidona per #incendio di una struttura di 3 piani in un golf club: 5 squadre al lavoro per lo spegnimento delle fiamme [#5ottobre 18:00] pic.twitter.com/sZ34X9fKWU— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) October 5, 2023

Local residents may be asked to vacate their homes due to the "unbreathable air", according to Gazzetta dello Sport, which reports that all roads leading to the golf club have been closed.

Photo La Repubblica