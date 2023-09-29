24.9 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 29 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ryder Cup puts Rome in global spotlight
News Sport

Ryder Cup puts Rome in global spotlight

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Golf event comes to Italy for the first time.

The Ryder Cup offers Rome a "unique opportunity to show the world the best face of a capital perfectly capable of organising and hosting major events", the city's mayor said on Thursday.

"The eyes of the whole world are on Rome", Roberto Gualtieri said during the opening ceremony of the "spectacular" golf tournament which comes to Italy for the first time in its almost 100-year history.

The 44th edition of the golf world’s biggest showcase is underway at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, 17 km north-east from the centre of Rome, with the main action taking place between Friday and Sunday.

The 2023 Ryder Cup was inaugurated on Thursday afternoon with a flypast by Italy's Frecce Tricolori jets while English opera singer Carly Paoli sang the Italian national anthem.

The tournament, which sees 24 of the best players from Europe and the US face off in match play competition, is the third most followed international sporting event after the Olympic Games and the Football World Cup.

The two Ryder Cup captains, Luke Donald for Team Europe and Zach Johnson for Team USA, also presented their respective teams during Thursday's opening ceremony.

The event has been a boon for tourism in the capital, which is already enjoying a bumper year, with hotels and restaurants booked up across the city this week.

Gualtieri hailed the tournament as a "positive calling card" for Rome, particularly in light of the city's bid to host Expo 2030, adding that large events such as the Ryder Cup are a "fundamental driving force of the economy."

The fact that Rome attracts tourists for the beauty of its past "does not mean that we can rest on our laurels", Gualtieri said, stressing that the city is striving to be "at the top" in terms of tourist appeal.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is being played in Rome until Sunday 1 October, for full details see website.

General Info

Address Via di Marco Simone, 84/88, 00012 Guidonia RM, Italy

View on Map

Ryder Cup puts Rome in global spotlight

Via di Marco Simone, 84/88, 00012 Guidonia RM, Italy

Mater Dei H2 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Paideia 1400x360

More like this
Related

Sport

Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy issues special coin to mark Ryder Cup in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's Tamberi wins high jump gold in World Athletics Championships

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Formula E returns to Rome on 15-16 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy hosts Mille Miglia rally of vintage and classic cars

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Giro d'Italia: Rome bride gets police escort after getting stuck in traffic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome hosts grand finale of Giro d'Italia on 28 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma fan skips daughter's graduation for Europa League final

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -